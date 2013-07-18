July 18 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0042 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1680.91 0.28% 4.650 USD/JPY 99.56 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4813 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1277.14 0.14% 1.750 US CRUDE 106.43 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 15470.52 0.12% 18.67 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.69% 0.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain after Bernanke comments, yields slip SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke testimony STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Singapore property developer Keppel Land reported second-quarter net profit of S$95.5 million ($75.7 million), less than 1 percent higher than a year earlier. The company said Singapore's property market remained "resilient". In China, it sold about 1,940 residential units in the first half of 2013, surpassing 2012's full year sales of about 1,650 units. -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD - Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO said it had secured a contract worth more than $200 million from COTEMAR S.A. De C.V. to build a semi-submersible accommodation vessel. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD, SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine, the world's top offshore rig-makers, stand to be among the winners from Beijing's moves to tighten credit amid a downturn at China's shipyards. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Singapore's IPO market got a boost after a property trust from Singapore Press Holdings priced at the top end of its indicative range on Wednesday, underscoring strong appetite for REITs from yield-hungry investors. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore oil services provider Ezion Holdings requested a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may hit 2-mth high; Intel result to cap gains > Wall St gets a lift from Bernanke's flexible Fed view > US yields fall as Bernanke curbs bond-buying worries > Dollar soothed by Bernanke comments > Gold stumbles as Bernanke sees Fed tapering this year > Oil rises as US inventories drop again, gasoline off > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: