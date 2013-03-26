SINGAPORE, March 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1551.69 -0.33% -5.200 USD/JPY 93.96 -0.2% -0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9233 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1603.74 -0.07% -1.160 US CRUDE 94.72 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 14447.75 -0.44% -64.28 ASIA ADRS 135.59 -0.43% -0.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro retreat as Cyprus deal stirs unease SE ASIA STOCKS-Rebound on Cyprus deal; Thai stocks lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Indonesia's finance minister pressed his demand for the need for reciprocity over foreign bank licences, adding pressure on Singapore to open its banking sector if the year-old bid by DBS Group for a local bank is to go ahead. His comments were a reference to DBS's bid for Indonesia's Bank Danamon. -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - CapitaMall Trust Management has established a distribution reinvestment plan, in which unit holders may elect to receive new units in lieu of part only or all of the cash amount of any distribution to which the plan applies. -- TIONG SENG HOLDINGS LTD - Property developer Tiong Seng has won two contracts worth S$223.4 million ($179.5 million) for proposed development of private housing in Singapore. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Construction firm Lian Beng won a S$220 million ($176.8 million) contract from Mount V Development Pte Ltd for proposed condominium development in Singapore. -- BBR HOLDINGS (S) LTD - BBR Holdings won a contract worth S$102.8 million ($82.6 million) from Singapore's Housing and Development Board (HDB) to build 755 flats. -- SWISSCO HOLDINGS LTD - Marine service provider Swissco Holdings has diversified its business model to move higher in the value chain as it enters the oil rigs sector. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei falls on Cyprus deal worries > Wall St ends lower on renewed Cyprus worries > Prices gain as Cyprus comments spark worry over banks > Euro recoils as Cyprus deal stings; BOJ in focus > Gold above $1,600/oz, euro zone worries support > Oil rises in choppy trade after Cyprus bailout deal > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: