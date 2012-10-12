Nomura said Singapore aviation maintenance, repair and
overhaul (MRO) service providers such as Singapore Technologies
Engineering Ltd and SIA Engineering Co Ltd
are set to benefit from air traffic growth in Asia Pacific.
ST Engineering shares were flat at S$3.45 while SIA
Engineering was unchanged at S$4.19 on Friday.
Commercial MRO business in 2012 is expected to increase 5.7
percent to $49.5 billion from a year earlier and then grow at a
compounded annual growth rate of 3.7 percent between 2012 and
2017, Nomura said, citing a consultancy's forecast.
Large, well-capitalised MROs with presence across regions as
well as capabilities and competence to develop new product lines
are better placed to take advantage of the aviation upturn,
Nomura added.
Nomura has a 'buy' rating and S$4.05 target price on ST
Engineering, and a 'neutral' call with a S$4.60 target price on
SIA Engineering.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; Editing by
Sunil Nair;

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank Kim Eng cuts Lian Beng
target
target
Maybank Kim Eng lowered its target price on Lian Beng Group
Ltd to S$0.54 from S$0.63, citing higher cash flow
needed by the construction and property firm, which may affect
dividend timing, but maintained its 'buy' rating.
Lian Beng shares were flat at S$0.395 on Friday. The stock
has risen 14.5 percent so far this year versus the nearly 24
percent gain on the FT ST Small Cap Index.
From a net cash position, Lian Beng's total borrowing rose
by S$96.6 million quarter-on-quarter to S$197.2 million on the
back of higher financing costs for the development of two
properties in Singapore, as well as increased working capital,
Maybank said.
The group's net gearing now stands at 0.05 times, Maybank
said. It added that Lian Beng's margins had shrunk on lower
property sales recognition.
But the broker said Lian Beng's construction business and
recurring income from pre-cast concrete products are expected to
help shore up a dividend payout of 2 Singapore cents, which
translates to a yield of 5.1 percent.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
); Editing by Jijo Jacob