DBS Vickers has trimmed its earnings estimates for Singapore
banks for the next two years due to a weaker economic outlook,
and cut its target prices for United Overseas Bank Ltd
and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd.
Shares of UOB were down 0.2 percent at S$18.57, but have
surged 21.6 percent since the start of the year, outperforming
the benchmark Straits Times Index's 15 percent gain.
OCBC fell 0.1 percent to S$9.23, but have risen 17.9 percent
year-to-date.
The brokerage has lowered OCBC's target price to S$10.70
from S$11 and UOB's to S$19.70 from S$21, but prefers OCBC for
its fee income from its private bank unit Bank of Singapore and
insurer Great Eastern. It maintains a 'buy' rating on
OCBC and has a 'hold' on UOB.
DBS Vickers expects Singapore banks to see slower loan
growth due to weaker economic growth and the recent property
cooling measures introduced by the government. It trimmed its
2013-2014 loan growth rate to 8 percent from 10 percent and cut
its earnings estimates by 4-7 percent over the same period.
Pressure on net interest margins are likely to continue,
with a hike in Singapore interbank offer rates unlikely until
2015, DBS said.
"Earnings momentum is likely to soften as we go into 2013.
As such, we expect banks to trade range-bound and remain well
supported by decent dividend yields of 3-4 percent," DBS said.
DMG & Partners upgraded CapitaMall Trust to 'buy'
from 'hold' and raised its target price to S$2.36 from S$2.03,
citing higher contributions from new shopping malls.
By 0232 GMT, units of CapitaMall Trust rose 1.4 percent to
S$2.16. They have surged 27 percent since the start of the year,
compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate Investment Trust Index's
35 percent rise.
CapitaMall Trust's third-quarter distribution per unit was
flat at 2.42 Singapore cents compared with a year
earlier.
However, DMG expects CapitaMall Trust to post strong
earnings going forward, helped by higher contributions from its
shopping malls JCube and Bugis+, which opened in April and
August respectively.
The trust should also see additional income after renovation
at its Orchard Atrium mall in Singapore is completed in the
fourth quarter.
"As the hunt for dividend yield plays continues on the back
of high liquidity, prolonged low interest rate environment and a
strong Singapore currency, we believe CMT has room for further
upside," said DMG in a report.
CIMB Research raised its target price on shares of Raffles
Medical Group Ltd to S$3.52 from S$2.96 and kept its
'outperform' rating, as it expects the healthcare provider to
see operating efficiency.
By 0124 GMT, Raffles Medical shares were up 0.4 percent at
S$2.54, and have gained 19.8 percent since the start of the
year, underperforming the FTSE ST Mid Cap Index's 28.4
percent rise.
Raffles Medical said its net profit in the third quarter
rose 7 percent to S$12.7 million from a year ago, which was
below CIMB's estimates.
The brokerage cut its 2012-2014 earnings per share forecasts
by 2-10 percent to account for higher staff costs.
However, CIMB noted that salary increases were in line with
industry-wide practices, and expects Raffles Medical to see a
slowdown in new hiring, which will reverse the trend of rising
staff costs, allowing operating efficiency to follow.
