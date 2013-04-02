April 2 Shares in BreadTalk Group Ltd extended gains for the fifth day in a row and jumped to a record high after a unit of Thailand's hospitality and leisure group Minor International PCL (MINT) raised its stake in the company.

BreadTalk shares rose as much as 8 percent to S$1.085, with 1.4 million shares traded, 1.4 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

They have gained 27.6 percent since Primacy Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MINT, bought 7.25 million shares at an average of S$0.83 each, raising its stake to 8.85 percent on March 22.

"BreadTalk offers MINT an excellent portal to extend its cross-selling channels, as well as an opportunity to strengthen and add prominent brands to its growing overseas portfolio," Maybank Kim Eng said in a report last week.

Maybank added that BreadTalk's current valuations are below its peers with a forward consensus price/earnings ratio of 15.6 times against 16.5 times.

"One reason may be MINT believed that BreadTalk's profits are understated by its expansion costs and the stock will look cheap once the expansion phase slows," Maybank said.