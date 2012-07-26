CIMB Research raised its target price on Cache Logistics
Trust, which owns logistics assets, to S$1.19 from
S$1.13 and kept its outperform rating, saying it expects the
management to execute more acquisitions.
By 0157 GMT, units of Cache were flat at S$1.11, and have
gained nearly 17 percent so far this year. Cache posted a 5
percent fall in its April-June distribution per unit to 1.981
Singapore cents, which was in line with CIMB's estimates.
"Its acquisition of assets in April and July was testament
to management's ability to deliver acquisition-led growth," said
CIMB, adding that it has assigned a lower risk premium to Cache
due to resilience in its portfolio yields, backed by 100-percent
occupied portfolio.
CIMB noted that Cache will continue to explore the Malaysian
market to gain familiarity, and said management prefers larger
assets.
For related statement click
1001 (0201 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
9:47 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-ABN AMRO upgrades Singapore to
neutral
ABN AMRO Private Banking has upgraded Singapore stocks to
neutral from underweight, citing potentially smaller earnings
estimate cuts compared to other Asian companies.
Singapore's corporate earnings will face headwinds from
slowing global growth due to their exposure to overseas markets,
ABN said.
However, it added that consensus growth estimates for
Singapore's sales and earnings are the lowest in Asia, thus
Singapore may be less vulnerable to negative earnings revisions
relative to regional peers.
"The MSCI Singapore may thus experience a smaller magnitude
of earnings cuts, helping it to outperform regional markets
during the August-September period," said ABN in a note.
The MSCI Singapore index has gained about 14.9
percent so far this year, compared to the MSCI Asia Pacific
Ex-Japan's 2 percent rise.
ABN expects loan growth to moderate in the second quarter
and earnings of banks, like DBS Group, could miss
expectations slightly. Margins of offshore and marine companies
such as Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine Ltd
may also disappoint as they normalize form high levels, ABN
said.
0928 (0128 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)