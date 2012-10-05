OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on CapitaCommercial Trust to S$1.62 from S$1.53, and kept its 'buy' rating, citing better-than-expected outlook for office rentals.

At 0108 GMT, units of CapitaCommercial were up 0.3 percent at S$1.515. They have surged 43.6 percent since the start of the year, compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate Industrial Trust's 31.3 percent gain.

OCBC said grade A office rentals in Singapore are likely to show a smaller decline in the third quarter, and vacancies in the central business district reversed their rising trend, falling 0.9 percentage point in the second quarter to 8.4 percent.

"We expect a similar trend for vacancies in the third quarter, which would likely contribute to a muted rate of rental decline," said OCBC.

The brokerage noted that CapitaCommercial also said it had refinanced an outstanding balance of its convertible bonds due in 2013, with a new S$175 million convertible bond issue due in 2017.

0910 (0110 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)