DBS Vickers downgraded marine service provider CH Offshore
to 'hold' from 'buy' and cut its target price to
S$0.44 from S$0.50, citing greater earnings risk as its
high-value charters expire.
By 0217 GMT, shares of CH Offshore were 1.2 percent lower at
S$0.415, and have gained 18.6 percent since the start of the
year, compared to Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific and Russia Energy
Index's 4.8 percent fall.
Two of CH Offshore's charters to Latin America, which
accounted for 54 percent of its 2011 gross profit, have
concluded their four-year terms and will not be extended, DBS
said.
Although, the brokerage said, the anchor handling tug and
supply vessels (AHTS) charter market had bottomed out and is
recovering, current day rates are only 60-80 percent of previous
peak levels.
As a result, DBS cut its 2013 profit forecast for CH
Offshore by 22 percent.
9:24 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB starts Dairy Farm at
outperform
CIMB Research has initiated coverage of supermarket operator
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd with an
'outperforming' rating and a target price of $12.00, citing its
growth potential, underpinned by emerging Southeast Asian
markets.
By 0114 GMT, shares of Dairy Farm were flat at $10.50 and
have gained 12.5 percent so far this year.
Although Dairy Farm is perceived as a defensive stock, CIMB
said it offers growth opportunities due to its presence in
Southeast Asia's fast-growing economies, such as Indonesia.
"With accelerating income growth, rapid urbanisation and
room to grow for the modern format, its ASEAN markets provide
the foundation for the group's next phase of growth," said CIMB.
Indonesia is the largest retail market for Dairy Farm, the
brokerage added, and has a very high proportion of traditional
stores and favourable population demographics.
CIMB expects Dairy Farm's sales to grow at a compounded 13
percent a year from fiscal 2011-2014.
