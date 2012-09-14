OCBC Investment Research raised its target on offshore
services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd, which is now a S$1
billion ($812.7 million) company, to S$1.53 from S$1.20 and
maintained its 'buy' rating.
Ezion shares were up 0.8 percent at S$1.27. The stock has
surged 92 percent so far this year versus the 29 percent gain in
the FTSE Oil and Gas Index.
If Ezion succeeds in issuing perpetual securities, it will
be the first offshore and marine company to issue such
securities and this projects the strong confidence that the
management has in the growth of firm, OCBC said.
Ezra Holdings Ltd's proposed listing of its
engineering and fabrication unit, TRIYARDS Holdings Pte Ltd, on
the Singapore Exchange may have helped sentiment recently due to
the increased awareness of the self-elevating unit, OCBC said.
TRIYARDS and Ezion are involved in building or chartering
self-elevating units, commonly known as liftboats. But OCBC
warned of a near-term pullback due to the recent run-up in
Ezion's share price.
