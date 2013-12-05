Hutchison Port Holdings Trust dipped as much as 4.5
percent to its lowest in nearly two years as a strong technical
level was broken, leading losses on the Singapore benchmark
index.
HPH Trust fell to as low as $0.64, a level unseen since
January 2012, after breaking below $0.675 in the previous
session, which had been a key technical support since
mid-November.
Analysts said that the break of that key technical level,
combined with the uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stance on monetary stimulus on the market, made HPH Trust the
worst performer on the index on Thursday.
The Straits Times Index dropped nearly 1 percent to
3,130.76 by 0558 GMT, on course for its biggest daily decline in
more than two months.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.4 percent.
HongKong Land Holdings Ltd was the only stock in
the black on the index, up over 1 percent at S$5.81, recovering
from a 17-month low of S$5.68 hit in the previous session.
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd and Noble Group Ltd
both fell more than 2 percent.