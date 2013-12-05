Hutchison Port Holdings Trust dipped as much as 4.5 percent to its lowest in nearly two years as a strong technical level was broken, leading losses on the Singapore benchmark index.

HPH Trust fell to as low as $0.64, a level unseen since January 2012, after breaking below $0.675 in the previous session, which had been a key technical support since mid-November.

Analysts said that the break of that key technical level, combined with the uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on monetary stimulus on the market, made HPH Trust the worst performer on the index on Thursday.

The Straits Times Index dropped nearly 1 percent to 3,130.76 by 0558 GMT, on course for its biggest daily decline in more than two months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4 percent.

HongKong Land Holdings Ltd was the only stock in the black on the index, up over 1 percent at S$5.81, recovering from a 17-month low of S$5.68 hit in the previous session.

CapitaMalls Asia Ltd and Noble Group Ltd both fell more than 2 percent.