Singapore's benchmark stock index fell to a more than six-month
low and was headed for a fifth straight week of decline,
tracking a sell off across the board in the global markets on
the Federal Reserve's plan to reduce its stimulus later this
year.
The Straits Times Index fell as much as 2.2 percent
to 3,065.42 points, its lowest since early December, on course
for its fifth consecutive week of decline, matching a similar
losing streak a year earlier. The broadest MSCI index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8
percent.
Hutchison Port Trust, which has the highest
dividend yield among index components, was among the worst
performers. Its share price slumped as much as 4 percent to a
nine-month low of S$0.72.
"For now, the pressure will be on REITs (Real Estate
Investment Trusts) and those highly dependent on cheap debt,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
"We've seen quite a bit of outflow in the past few weeks,
and that should continue with funds adjusting portfolios for
slower liquidity expansion through the end of the year."
The REIT index fell 1.4 percent, after having
hit a nine-month low of 738.60 points earlier in the day.
Medical supplies producer Medtecs International Corp Limited
soared 12 percent to S$0.094 in a third day of sharp
rises on rising demand outlook for face masks as heavy haze
shrouded Singapore for the fifth day.