Singapore shares inched up in their fifth day of modest gains,
led by commodities firm Noble Group Ltd, whose share
price jumped to the highest level in nearly five months.
The benchmark Straits Times Index edged up 0.4
percent to 3,208.36 points, while the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased as
investors await U.S. labour market data later in the day.
Noble Group shares rose as much as 3.9 percent to S$1.07,
matching a peak in late May. The stock has risen nearly 10
percent in the last four sessions.
Citi analysts kept their target price on Noble Group at
S$1.26, expecting an improvement in the company's long-term
margins as its assets and investments start to contribute.
A fire last week at Brazil's Port of Santos, the world's
main source of raw sugar shipments, could benefit Noble Group's
sugar business as Copersucar, the world's largest sugar trader,
looks for alternatives from suppliers including Noble, to help
meet its obligations, Citi analysts say.
"These events at Santos aside, FY13 remains challenging
earnings-wise as it (Noble) continues work on maturing its
Brazilian sugar investments as well as its oilseeds crushing
expansion in Ukraine, South Africa and Brazil," Citi said in a
research note.
Palm oil company Wilmar International Ltd rose
nearly 3 percent to a five-month high of S$3.44, followed by
agricultural products firm Olam International Ltd,
which rose 2.7 percent.
The worst performer on the index, Hutchison Port Holdings
Trust, dropped 1.3 percent to $0.755, recovering
slightly from a near six-week low of $0.74 hit earlier in the
day, after it reported an 8.4 percent drop in net profit for the
quarter ended Sept. 30.
OCBC downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy", as it
lowered its forecast for 2013 throughput for HPHT's ports in
Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and trimmed its target price to $0.74
from $0.84.