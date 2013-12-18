SINGAPORE Dec 18 Singapore shares flatlined on
Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a two-day
meeting of the Federal Reserve that could spell out its plans on
winding down monetary stimulus.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was little
changed at 3,067.99 points by 0420 GMT in thin trading volume,
while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
firmed up half a percent.
Stocks in financial, telecommunications and utilities rose
marginally while other sectors were lower.
Maybank Kim Eng remained upbeat on Singapore's banking
stocks as interest rates are expected to rise, and said DBS
Group Holdings Ltd was its top pick in the sector.
"We believe DBS is best positioned to take advantage of a
rising interest rate environment, given its liquid balance sheet
and strong deposit franchise with cheap funds accounting for
58.4 percent of total deposits," Maybank analysts wrote in a
note.
DBS shares inched down 0.3 percent to S$16.48, but were up
more than 11 percent so far this year, making it the second-best
performer on the index after Thai Beverage PCL, which
rallied 27 percent.
DBS's smaller rivals, United Overseas Bank Ltd and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd have both
risen more than 1 percent year-to-date, beating a 3 percent drop
in the index.