SINGAPORE Jan 10 Shares in upstream energy
exploration firm KrisEnergy Ltd tumbled on Friday
after the firm said exploration on a well in Vietnam yielded
disappointing results, while the Singapore index edged higher.
KrisEnergy shares slid as much as 29 percent to S$0.84, the
lowest since the company made its debut on the Singapore
Exchange in July, 2013. It was among the worst performers on the
exchange.
The company said on Thursday that it had completed drilling
and testing of the Cua Lo-1 well in Block 105, offshore Vietnam,
and concluded that commercial development is unlikely, after
another well in Vietnam yielded disappointing exploration
results at the end of last year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts cut the target price
on KrisEnergy by 13 percent to S$1.22.
"We believe KrisEnergy will regroup and reassess several
other exploratory prospects that still can be drilled in both
its large Vietnamese assets," the analysts said.
The analysts maintained their "neutral" rating on the stock,
saying the new exploration strategy and subsequent drilling
needs time, and that the news flow could be scarce in the next
six months.
The benchmark Straits Times Index inched up 0.1
percent to 3,147.90 points by 0450 GMT, on course for a 0.5
percent gain in the first full trading week of 2014. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.1 percent.
In other stocks, offshore oilfield service provider Ezra
Holdings Ltd, dropped nearly 3 percent after the firm
reported a 22 percent revenue gain and a 6 percent decline in
net profit.