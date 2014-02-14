SINGAPORE Feb 14 DBS shares headed south for
the first time in seven sessions on Friday, after the bank
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, while
Singapore's benchmark index edged lower despite Asia's
resilience against disappointing U.S. data.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore's top lender,
said net profit for the three months ended December rose 6
percent to S$802 million ($633.3 million) excluding
exceptionals, lower than the S$843 million average forecast of
six analysts polled by Reuters.
DBS shares eased 0.7 percent to S$16.41 in light trading,
with 1.2 million shares changing hands, just over a third of its
90-day average daily turnover.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.1
percent at 3,037.8 as of 0450 GMT. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7
percent.
U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, while
separate data showed more claims for jobless benefits last week,
against a backdrop of unusually bad weather.
Despite the day's losses, the Singapore index was headed for
its highest weekly gain in seven, at 0.8 percent.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd shares edged up
0.2 percent to S$9.35, after Singapore's second-largest lender
posted better-than-expected results.
Top index performer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd rose 2.6
percent to a 2-1/2 week high of S$1.79.
The shopping mall developer posted a 17.1 percent rise in
profit after tax and minority interest (PATMI) to S$216.4
million ($171 million).
Brokerage Maybank Kim Eng said in a report that Malaysian
and Chinese malls continue to enjoy healthy tenants' sales
growth. Two of its malls in China are set to open in 2014 and
will underpin earnings growth for the financial year 2015.
Maybank maintained its "buy" rating and target price of
S$2.60 on the stock.