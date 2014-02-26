SINGAPORE Feb 26 Singapore shares edged lower
on Wednesday in tepid trading, on course for its biggest daily
loss in three weeks, as uncertainty in China's policy moves gave
the regional market little direction.
The benchmark Singapore Straits Times Index was
down 0.4 percent to 3,091.43 by 0509 GMT, with volume just about
half of its 90-day average daily turnover.
China shares were sluggish early on Wednesday as the yuan
fell below the official fix for a second straight day, adding to
jitters about possible policy changes at next week's annual
parliamentary meetings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.3 percent.
Among the worst performers on the Singapore index were DBS
Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd
, both of which fell more than 1 percent and were
headed for their biggest daily decline in more than three weeks.
In other stocks, marine fuel trader Chemoil Energy Ltd
jumped as much as 18 percent to a one-year high of
S$0.4, after the company announced that a Glencore Xstrata Plc
unit, which already owned 89 percent stake, planned to
take the company private.
Palm oil producer First Resources Ltd slipped from
a 12-week high of S$2.3 hit in the previous session after the
company announced better-than-expected results, and was down 0.9
percent to S$2.23.