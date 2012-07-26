ABN AMRO Private Banking has upgraded Singapore stocks to
neutral from underweight, citing potentially smaller earnings
estimate cuts compared to other Asian companies.
Singapore's corporate earnings will face headwinds from
slowing global growth due to their exposure to overseas markets,
ABN said.
However, it added that consensus growth estimates for
Singapore's sales and earnings are the lowest in Asia, thus
Singapore may be less vulnerable to negative earnings revisions
relative to regional peers.
"The MSCI Singapore may thus experience a smaller magnitude
of earnings cuts, helping it to outperform regional markets
during the August-September period," said ABN in a note.
The MSCI Singapore index has gained about 14.9
percent so far this year, compared to the MSCI Asia Pacific
Ex-Japan's 2 percent rise.
ABN expects loan growth to moderate in the second quarter
and earnings of banks, like DBS Group, could miss
expectations slightly. Margins of offshore and marine companies
such as Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine Ltd
may also disappoint as they normalize form high levels, ABN
said.
0928 (0128 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)