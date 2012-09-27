Shares of Singapore-listed Myanmar companies such as property
developer Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd jumped on news
that the United States would take steps to ease its ban on
imports from the country.
Yoma surged 9 percent to S$0.485 with over 52.7 million
shares traded, 2.5 times its average daily volume over the last
five sessions. Myanmar-based energy company Interra Resources
Ltd rose 5.1 percent to S$0.415, also in active
trading with 20.3 million shares changing hands versus its
five-day average of 12.2 million shares.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Myanmar President
Thein Sein on Wednesday that the United States would take steps
to ease the U.S. ban on imports from the country, a major boon
to the Southeast Asian nation as it emerges from years of
political and economic isolation.
"The news is positive for Myanmar businesses, who could
really benefit from greater trade and openness in the market,"
said a local trader.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank upgrades Super Group to
'buy'
'buy'
Maybank Kim Eng upgraded Super Group Ltd to 'buy'
from 'hold' and raised its target price to S$2.85 from S$1.95,
on expectations of stronger sales growth and increasing mergers
and acquisition interest within the food-and-beverage space.
At 0200 GMT, Super Group shares were up 3.5 percent at
S$2.08. They have gained 58 percent since the start of the year,
compared with the FTSE ST Consumer Goods Index,
which has fallen 17 percent.
Maybank expects Super's sales to grow about 12-15 percent on
an average per year over the next three years, helped by
increasing consumption in Southeast Asian markets and growing
appetite for convenience and packaged food.
Super's gross margin for its ingredients business has been
improving, and it is also rolling out a rebranding exercise next
year, which will help boost sales, Maybank said.
The company is also an attractive M&A target, given its
strong position in Southeast Asian markets, Maybank noted,
adding that Yeo Hiap Seng's 12 percent stake in Super may be up
for sale.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB downgrades K-REIT to
'neutral'
'neutral'
CIMB Research downgraded K-REIT Asia, which owns
commercial assets, to 'neutral' from 'outperform', citing
limited further upside, but raised its target price to S$1.23
from S$1.21 to reflect the debt-equity funded acquisition of a
Perth office development.
Units in K-REIT were flat at S$1.19, and have surged 43.6
percent since the start of the year, compared to the FTSE ST
Real Estate Industrial Trust Index's 29.6 percent
gains.
K-REIT agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in a new office
tower development in Perth, Australia, for A$165 million, which
could be accretive but mainly because of funding using cheap
Singapore dollar debt, said CIMB.
The brokerage also said it likes the visibility of the long
lease with a 3-5 percent annual rental step-up, but the long
lease could result in limited upside for K-REIT in a buoyant
Perth office market.
However, CIMB downgraded K-REIT due to limited upside in its
share price and as equity fundraising needs are likely to limit
any value added from a potential acquisition of Marina Bay
Financial Centre office tower in Singapore.
