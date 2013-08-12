Shares in Noble Group Ltd were headed for their third straight session of losses, wallowing near a four-year low, after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings, while oilfield service firm Ezion Holdings Ltd hit a record high on strong results.

Commodity trader Noble said second-quarter net profit fell 68 percent due to losses at its agricultural division and a drop in overall margins after palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd posted a 86.5 percent jump in second-quarter net profit.

OCBC analysts downgraded Noble to "sell" from "hold" after the results, and cut the target price on the stock to S$0.76 from S$1.09.

"No doubt the second half tends to be seasonally stronger; but we suspect that its Agriculture segment could continue to be a drag on its overall profitability," OCBC said in a research report, adding that it plans to reduce the fiscal year 2013 earnings forecast by as much as 43 percent.

Noble shares fell as much as 1.6 percent to S$0.90, the intra-day low in the previous session and just above a more than five-year low of S$0.89 hit in late July.

Shares in Ezion jumped 3.4 percent to a record high of S$2.46 after the offshore service provider reported a 28.8 percent rise in second-quarter profit.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,243.82 points, in tandem with shares in the regional market as measured by MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index that gained 0.8 percent.