Shares in Noble Group Ltd were headed for their third
straight session of losses, wallowing near a four-year low,
after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings, while
oilfield service firm Ezion Holdings Ltd hit a record
high on strong results.
Commodity trader Noble said second-quarter net profit fell
68 percent due to losses at its agricultural division and a drop
in overall margins after palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd
posted a 86.5 percent jump in second-quarter net
profit.
OCBC analysts downgraded Noble to "sell" from "hold" after
the results, and cut the target price on the stock to S$0.76
from S$1.09.
"No doubt the second half tends to be seasonally stronger;
but we suspect that its Agriculture segment could continue to be
a drag on its overall profitability," OCBC said in a research
report, adding that it plans to reduce the fiscal year 2013
earnings forecast by as much as 43 percent.
Noble shares fell as much as 1.6 percent to S$0.90, the
intra-day low in the previous session and just above a more than
five-year low of S$0.89 hit in late July.
Shares in Ezion jumped 3.4 percent to a record high of
S$2.46 after the offshore service provider reported a 28.8
percent rise in second-quarter profit.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4
percent to 3,243.82 points, in tandem with shares in the
regional market as measured by MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index
that gained 0.8 percent.