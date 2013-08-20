Singapore shares fell for the fourth straight session, led by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and UOB Ltd, as global markets were hit by the uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce its stimulus.

Small and mid-cap shares such as Albedo Ltd and HanKore Environment Tech Group dominated trading volume in the broader Singapore market. The main Straits Times index shed 0.8 percent to a low of 3,147.1, the weakest since July 8 and down 3 percent over the last four sessions.

The earnings picture for companies remains blurred. Analysts at Religare Capital Markets said that over the past month every market except for Malaysia had seen net downgrades in earnings projections for next year, with Singapore faring the worst.

"Singapore earnings have been cut by 2.5 percent over the last month, the worst in ASEAN," Religare said in a report on stocks with a market value of more than $1 billion. It said aggregate earnings for the next year are now expected to fall 0.3 percent year-on-year.

"Consumer staples, financial services, and property all have weak earnings growth profiles. We continue to disfavor the Singapore market."