Singapore shares rose, snapping a 10-day losing streak, led by a
7 percent jump in shares of Thai Beverage PCL, while
Olam International Ltd posted its sharpest daily fall
in nearly nine months, ahead of its results.
The benchmark Straits Times Index gained half a
percent to 3,019.01 points, recovering from a nine-month low hit
on Wednesday and taking a breather from 10 straight sessions of
losses during which it fell 7.5 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1 percent.
Nomura analysts said the recent turmoil in regional markets
stemmed from the unwinding in fixed income and subsequent
pressure on local currencies, rather than the dire outlook on
economic growth. It is too soon to call a bottom to the downfall
in a number of Asian markets, but Singapore, alongside Taiwan,
Korea and China, are appealing, they said.
"These markets offer not only the comparative insulation of
stronger external balances and more stable currencies, but also
are generally more directly leveraged to the strengthening
developed market demand that ultimately is the factor ushering
U.S. Treasury yields higher," Nomura analysts said in a research
note.
Thai Bev shares jumped as much as 7.1 percent to S$0.45,
bouncing from a seven-month low of S$0.42 hit in the previous
session, after Fraser and Neave Ltd, controlled by
Thai Bev's owner, laid out plans to spin off its property arm.
"Moody's believes the spin-off will facilitate moves by
ThaiBev to better leverage revenue and cost synergies with F&N's
food & beverage business, while the latter -- in the absence of
its property business -- can better focus on expanding," Moody's
Investors Service said in a note.
Olam shares dropped as much as 4.6 percent to S$1.44, just
before the company is due to report quarterly results after the
market closes.