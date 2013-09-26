Singapore shares headed lower for the fifth straight day, in
line with regional markets, as investors cautiously watch the
fight over the U.S. budget, which could hurt the recovery of the
world's top economy.
The U.S. Congress is currently struggling to pass a spending
bill to keep the government funded beyond Oct. 1, but that is
just a taster for the fight over raising the debt limit.
The benchmark Straits Times Index fell as much as
0.8 percent to a one-week low of 3,183.26 points in trading
volume just about a quarter of the average turnover over the
past month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.2 percent.
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, which operates
container terminals, rose to as high as $0.79, matching a more
than three-month high hit on Wednesday. HPH Trust shares had
already risen nearly 7 percent so far this month, on course for
their biggest monthly gain since last October, supported by
warming sentiment on the shipping market.
DBS Vickers Securities initiated coverage on Soilbuild
Business Space REIT with a "buy" call and a target
price of S$0.87.
"Compared to existing industrial S-REITs, its portfolio is
the youngest," said DBS in a research note.
"SB REIT will derive 42-43 percent of its net property
income from master leases, with tenures ranging from 5-15 years,
and this will offer strong income visibility to the REIT."
SB REIT, which debuted on the SGX in August with an initial
offering price of S$0.78, rose as much as 1.4 percent to
S$0.745.