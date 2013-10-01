Singapore shares rose on Tuesday, rebounding after a fall the
previous day, but investors were likely cautious as the U.S.
federal government started partially shutting down following
failed budget negotiations.
The benchmark Straits Times Index advanced 0.6
percent to 3,189.42, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was 0.1 percent higher.
Some of the biggest gainers on the index included warehouse
operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd, which rose as
much as 2.8 percent to S$2.97, the highest since May 22. Shares
of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd advanced 1.4
percent.
Shares of SingHaiyi Group Ltd jumped as much as
12.5 percent but pared some of its gains by midday. More than
423 million shares were traded, 3.7 times the average full-day
volume over the past 30 days. It was the top traded stock by
volume on Tuesday.
The Singapore property company said it had acquired
Tri-County Mall in Ohio for $45 million in its first investment
into the U.S. real estate market.
Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm
HanKore Environment Tech Group Ltd rose as much as 5.5
percent with more than 70 million shares traded. It was among
the top traded stocks by volume.
OCBC Investment Research said HanKore has plans to upgrade
its projects and make acquisitions to boost growth. The stock is
a municipal water treatment play and is also a proxy to
urbanisation in China, OCBC said.