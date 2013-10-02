Shares of Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd snapped a
seven-day losing streak after the world's top jack-up rig
builder announced a contract win that boosted hopes the rig
ordering cycle would continue, outstripping a slight fall in
Singapore's benchmark index.
Keppel shares rose as much as 1.2 percent to S$10.49,
pulling away from a near one-month low of S$10.30 hit on
Tuesday. The Straits Times Index edged down 0.3
percent, in line with the MSCI's broadest index of shares
outside Japan which was down 0.1 percent.
The company won an order for two jack-up drilling rigs,
worth $440 million, from an affiliate of Clearwater Capital
Partners, pushing the total year-to-date order wins to S$4.8
billion.
"Clearwater's $440 million order of jack-up rigs for Keppel
shows that the current upcycle has yet to hit its climax as
asset owners typically lead the trend of newbuild orders," said
CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee in a research note, upholding the
"buy" call on the stock and the target price of S$12.10.
Noble Group Ltd was among the top three performers
on the index. Its share price rose 2.2 percent, its strongest
daily gain in two weeks, after the company inked a zinc supply
deal with Nyrstar, the world's biggest zinc smelter,
and agreed to take a 1 percent stake in the Belgian company.
The Nyrstar deal came a day after Noble announced its plan
to invest $500 million in a new mining venture led by former
executives of miner Xstrata, together with private equity group
TPG.