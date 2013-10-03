Singapore Oct 3 Singapore shares flatlined on
Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, but were
buoyed slightly by China's services sector performance.
Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest
pace in six months in September as demand grew, with China's
official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
non-manufacturing sector clocking its highest reading since
March.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was almost
unchanged, edging lower by 0.05 percent to 3,150.8, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 0.9 percent higher.
Some of the biggest gainers on the index include DBS Group
Holdings, which rose 1.1 percent to S$16.31,
rebounding after a 1.8 percent drop the previous day. Singapore
Airlines Ltd shares also rose 1.1 percent to S$10.30,
up for a second day in the row.
In other stocks, Blumont Group fell for a third
day, easing 0.8 percent to S$2.37 per share. The company's
stock, which provides business services support, was among the
top-traded by value with 10.8 million shares changing hands,
about 77 percent of its 30-day average full-day volume.
Investment company Asiasons Capital dropped 1.8
percent to S$2.73. About 8 million shares were traded, almost
1.1 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.