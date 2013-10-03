Singapore Oct 3 Singapore shares flatlined on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, but were buoyed slightly by China's services sector performance.

Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in September as demand grew, with China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector clocking its highest reading since March.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was almost unchanged, edging lower by 0.05 percent to 3,150.8, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.9 percent higher.

Some of the biggest gainers on the index include DBS Group Holdings, which rose 1.1 percent to S$16.31, rebounding after a 1.8 percent drop the previous day. Singapore Airlines Ltd shares also rose 1.1 percent to S$10.30, up for a second day in the row.

In other stocks, Blumont Group fell for a third day, easing 0.8 percent to S$2.37 per share. The company's stock, which provides business services support, was among the top-traded by value with 10.8 million shares changing hands, about 77 percent of its 30-day average full-day volume.

Investment company Asiasons Capital dropped 1.8 percent to S$2.73. About 8 million shares were traded, almost 1.1 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.