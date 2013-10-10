SINGAPORE Oct 10 Singapore stocks rose for a
third straight session on Thursday, but volumes were thin and
small-cap shares topped trading in the broader market.
The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.4
percent to 3,169.1 points, with only about 69 million shares
traded, or 25 percent of its 30-day average full-day volume.
Gains were led by Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd,
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and Wilmar
International Ltd. While OCBC was up 0.5 percent,
Jardine Matheson and Wilmar were up more than 1 percent each.
In the broader market, small-cap shares such as YHM Group
Ltd, Albedo Ltd and HanKore Environment Tech
Group Ltd topped the list of most actively traded
stocks.
Investment holding company Rowsley Ltd rose 7.4
percent after bullish comments on its property project in
Malaysia. In a statement on Wednesday, Rowsley said it was
poised for strong growth following the completion of a very
substantial acquisition that will see it launch its property
project in the booming Iskandar region.