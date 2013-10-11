SINGAPORE Oct 11 Singapore shares scored broad-based gains on Friday as Asian markets jumped on increased optimism that the U.S. would avert a possible default.

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose for a fourth straight day, up 0.6 percent at 3,189.3. It was set to log its first weekly gain in three, up 1.7 percent.

Among big movers, bank DBS Group Holdings advanced 1 percent and Thai Beverage PCL gained 2.9 percent.

Singapore's earnings parade will kick off in earnest over the next few weeks. "Investors will still rein in their enthusiasm unless the anticipated lacklustre 3Q earnings season shows it can surprise on the upside," DBS Vicker Securities said in a note.

In the broader market, shares of food and beverage company Del Monte Pacific Ltd jumped 11 percent after the company agreed to acquire the U.S. canned food business of Del Monte Foods for $1.7 billion.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan soared 1.4 percent to its highest since Sept. 19.