Singapore shares rebounded slightly from last week's 5-1/2-month low, tracking a rally in global equities after the U.S. jobs report relieved worries of an imminent withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.7 percent to 3,206.79 points, up from Friday's trough of 3,178.82, the lowest since mid-January.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped to a more than six-month low before paring some losses.

"The rebound (in Straits Times Index) has the potential to reach about 3,300 eventually with immediate resistance at 3,225," said DBS Vickers Securities in a research note.

"Defensive, yield and interest rate-sensitive stocks that rocked the STI lower in the past 2-3 weeks are likely to lead the index rebound."

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, DBS Group Holdings Ltd , United Overseas Bank Ltd, Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd, CapitaLand Limited and Global Logistic Properties Ltd were among the heavy losers in the index components in the past few weeks, DBS said.

Global Logistic shares led the gains in the index on Monday with a 3.3 percent rise -- its strongest daily gain in more than a month, though trading volume was less than 70 percent of a 30-day average.

Among other stocks, Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd shares rose 3 percent to S$3.04, headed for its biggest one-day gain in more than two months, after the company announced its plan to inject a hotel and a mall into a hospitality trust.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

****************************************************************

11:51 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Rig order upswing benefits Singapore yards - Maybank

An uptrend in rig order cycle will help Singapore's rig builders shrug off competition from peers in China and South Korea, and boost their share prices, said Maybank Kim Eng in a research note.

Yeak Chee Keong, a Maybank analyst, preferred Sembcorp Marine Ltd, which underperformed cross-town rival Keppel Corp Ltd but boasts a better earnings growth profile.

"Rig ordering cycle is still on an uptrend," Yeak wrote, "The surprise upside in jackup orders in the first half of the year would only serve to boost the impending cycle."

He expects two Singapore yards to secure total orders of S$11 billion ($8.83 billion) in fiscal year 2013, up from S$8 billion last year, excluding those related to Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

Competition from Chinese yards, which offer price discounts and attractive financing terms, is unlikely to pose a serious threat to the Singapore yards for the time being as most top drilling companies remain sceptical on whether the Chinese can deliver quality products on time, he added.

Keppel shares were trading at S$10.56, and have fallen 1.5 percent year to date, while Sembcorp Marine have fallen 7 percent so far this year, against a 1.4 percent rise in Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index.

Yeak trimmed the target price on Keppel to S$12.50 from S$12.85, but kept the target price for Sembcorp Marine unchanged at S$5.40.