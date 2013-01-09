Singapore shares rose by midday, led by shopping mall owner
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, but gains are likely to be
limited as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a European
Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.
By 0531 GMT, the benchmark Straits Times Index was
up 0.4 percent at 3,217.69, while the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4
percent.
CapitaMalls Asia, which is seen as a good proxy to China's
economic recovery, rose 2.4 percent to S$2.16. It is the
strongest performer on the STI so far this year, rising 8.8
percent. Last year, it surged 71.7 percent, beating the
benchmark's 19 percent gains.
Maybank Kim Eng said CapitaMalls will be a strong
beneficiary from China's focus on growing its domestic private
consumption as it has 59 shopping centres in the country.
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd, which owns Hong Kong
offices, gained 2.5 percent to $7.38.
Shares of construction firm Yongnam Holdings Ltd
rose 6.1 percent to S$0.26, after it said its American
depository receipts started trading on the OTCQX, which would
allow it to diversify its shareholder base and improve access to
new capital markets.
11:35 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Midas target price
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price for Midas
Holdings Ltd, which supplies components for railway
projects, to S$0.60 from S$0.50 and kept its 'buy' rating,
citing expectations of more high-speed rail contract wins.
As of 0243 GMT, Midas Holdings shares were up 3.2 percent at
S$0.485, and have gained 14.3 percent since the start of the
year, compared to a 1.8 percent rise in the FTSE ST All Share
Index.
OCBC expects China's railway investments to form a large
part of the country's overall infrastructure spending, and cited
Xinhua news agency as saying about 600-650 billion yuan of
railway investments will be made this year.
"We believe that China's Ministry of Railways could resume
high-speed passenger train car contract tenders in the first
quarter," said OCBC, which is expected to translate into order
wins for Midas.
10:01 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-United Envirotech at 8-yr high
after KKR investment
Shares in United Envirotech Ltd jumped as much as
14.6 percent to their highest in eight years, after U.S. buyout
firm KKR & Co LP agreed to make a $40 million follow-on
investment in the China-focused water treatment and recycling
company.
By 0154 GMT, United Envirotech shares were up 9.7 percent at
S$0.565, with 10.7 million shares traded, 2.5 times their
average daily volume over the last five sessions.
KKR said on Tuesday it will buy shares in United Envirotech
at S$0.50 per share, which represents an 8.5 percent premium to
the volume weighted average price for the last 30 trading days.
"With such a big and well-known fund investing in United
Envirotech, it gives a sign of confidence to investors," said a
local trader, adding that the company will be able to use the
funds to invest in new earnings accretive water projects.
In 2011 KKR, which manages about $66 billion globally,
invested $113.8 million in United Envirotech through convertible
bonds.
However, the trader noted that the potential dilution
resulting from a conversion of the bonds could limit further
upside in United Envirotech's share price.
9:11 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UBS downgrades Olam to 'sell'
from 'buy'
UBS downgraded Olam International Ltd to 'sell'
from 'buy' and cut its target price to S$1.33 from S$2.95,
citing uncertainties around the cost of its Gabon project.
Olam shares were down 0.3 percent at S$1.60 by 0100 GMT,
around 8 percent below the level they were at before
short-seller Muddy Waters launched an attack on the commodities
trading company for its accounting practices and aggressive
acquisitions.
UBS said the World Bank now estimates the total cost of the
Gabon project to be at $1.5 billion to $2 billion, compared with
Olam's initial estimate of S$1.3 billion.
"A cost overrun and project delays significantly increase
the risk to management's target of turning free cash flow
positive by 2015," said UBS in a note.
The brokerage also said its bankruptcy analysis of Olam
shows the company's financial position has deteriorated to below
financial health levels, but remains above distress levels.
"A number of concerns have arisen in recent months," said
UBS, including Olam's earnings quality and growth, deteriorating
returns on asset investment, the risk of Nigerian export credit
write-downs, management compensation, the recent share buyback
considering its capacity expenditure requirements and negative
free cash flow.
