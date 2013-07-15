Singapore shares edged up, building on three weeks' consecutive
gains, tracking strength in the global market, though concerns
about China's slower growth and uncertainty on U.S. monetary
policy are likely to keep the sentiment capped.
The benchmark Straits Times Index inched up 0.2
percent to 3,243.44 points by 0316 GMT, extending a three-week
winning run.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.3 percent after China said its economic
growth slowed in the second quarter to 7.5 percent year-on-year.
"Concerns about the impact of a China slowdown on Asia,
STI's low single-digit FY13F EPS (earnings per share) growth and
uncertainty surrounding QE (quantitative easing) tapering are
likely to limit the current rebound upside in the near term,"
DBS Vickers said in a note.
DBS expected the index to be capped at 3,246 points in the
near term.
Shares in CapitaMalls Asia Ltd rose as much as 1.6
percent to a one-month high of S$1.955, after the company said
it had won a tender to buy a shopping mall in Beijing for 1.74
billion yuan ($283.50 million).