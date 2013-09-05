Singapore shares firmed after a two-day losing streak, in tandem
with regional stock markets, underpinned by strength in
telecommunication and consumer goods plays including Thai
Beverage Pcl and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose more than 1
percent to 3,048.12, ahead of the 0.7 percent gain in MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
. On the year-to-date chart, however, Singapore
shares were down 3.8 percent, lagging behind the regional
market's 3.3 percent gain.
The telecommunication sector index rose more
than 2 percent, followed by a 1.9 percent gain in consumer goods
stocks. ThaiBev led the index with a 5.4 percent
gain.
In other stocks, offshore support vessel builder Vard
Holdings Ltd climbed 2.9 percent to S$0.885, as
brokerage Maybank Kim Eng upgraded its call on the stock to
"buy" and raised the target price to S$1.12 from S$0.95.
"Vard's 2013 order wins have reached our initial
expectations and we believe that further order wins would set
the stage for a positive re-rating," said Maybank analyst Yeak
Chee Keong in a note.