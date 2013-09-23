Singapore stocks fell for a second straight session as investors
stayed on the sidelines on uncertainty over the results of U.S.
budget talks.
The benchmark Straits Times Index dropped 0.8
percent to 3,212.87 with 82 million shares changing hands, just
about 30 percent of its 30-day average daily turnover.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.2 percent on upbeat Chinese
manufacturing data.
The Straits Times Index marched to a six-week peak of
3,260.14 last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised the
market by continuing its massive monetary stimulus, but the
euphoria has fizzled out as investors mulled the consequences if
the Congress failed to reach an agreement to raise the debt
ceiling.
"With the uncertainty that follows the deadline to raise the
U.S. debt ceiling and a likely lack lustre 3Q results season,
STI's short-term rally has likely come to a stall around 3,250
last week," said DBS Vickers in a research report.
Telecommunication plays fell 1.4 percent,
more than any other sector, with StarHub Ltd down 1.6
percent and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd falling
1.3 percent. Mobile services provider M1 Ltd dropped
nearly 3 percent, the biggest daily drop in more than three
months.
Among other stocks, Rex International Holding Ltd
surged 11 percent to S$0.94 as DBS initiated coverage on the oil
and gas exploration company, with a "buy" call and a target
price of S$1.27.
YHM Group Ltd, controlled by Singapore-based
offshore oilfield service firm Ezion Holdings Ltd,
soared 12 percent to S$0.056 after the company secured a $183
million contract to provide a semi-submersible rig.