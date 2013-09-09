Shares in Jaya Holdings jumped as much as 8 percent on
strong volume after the offshore energy services provider said
it had appointed advisers for a review of its strategic options.
More than 1.5 million shares were traded in the first hour
of trading, double the average full-day volume traded over the
past month. Based on Friday's close of S$0.61, Jaya had a market
value of S$472 million ($371 million).
"They are still trying to get the vessels in their ship
building program out right now and that's going to consume just
about all the cash on hand for them over the next 2-3 years,"
said one analyst, noting that raising debt was one option for
the company. Jaya issued a short statement on its review.
In the broader market, the Straits Times index was
up 1.3 percent, led by banks DBS Group, United
Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
. Asian shares rose after mildly upbeat Chinese trade
data underscored signs of stability in the world's
second-biggest economy.