CIMB Research downgraded K-REIT Asia, which owns
commercial assets, to 'neutral' from 'outperform', citing
limited further upside, but raised its target price to S$1.23
from S$1.21 to reflect the debt-equity funded acquisition of a
Perth office development.
Units in K-REIT were flat at S$1.19, and have surged 43.6
percent since the start of the year, compared to the FTSE ST
Real Estate Industrial Trust Index's 29.6 percent
gains.
K-REIT agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in a new office
tower development in Perth, Australia, for A$165 million, which
could be accretive but mainly because of funding using cheap
Singapore dollar debt, said CIMB.
The brokerage also said it likes the visibility of the long
lease with a 3-5 percent annual rental step-up, but the long
lease could result in limited upside for K-REIT in a buoyant
Perth office market.
However, CIMB downgraded K-REIT due to limited upside in its
share price and as equity fundraising needs are likely to limit
any value added from a potential acquisition of Marina Bay
Financial Centre office tower in Singapore.
0930 (0130 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)