Shares of Keppel Corp Ltd fell to their lowest in
a week after the world's largest builder of offshore oil rigs
lost a deal worth $1.2 billion, but at least two analysts kept
their top ratings citing strong order pipeline.
Keppel shares fell as much as 2.2 percent to S$11.60. It was
the second most actively traded stocks by value, with more than
2.1 million shares traded in the first 90 minutes, more than
half the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. The
benchmark Straits Times Index edged down 0.3 percent.
Keppel said the contract with Ukraine's state energy firm,
Naftogaz to build two semi-submersible drilling rigs will not be
effective as certain conditions were not met.
"We are not surprised as Keppel has hinted that it might not
pursue the contract if certain conditions were not met," CIMB
analyst Lim Siew Khee said. CIMB maintained its 'outperform'
call, estimating a target of S$5.5 billion ($4.41 billion) to be
met from a diversification of orders this year.
While DBS Vickers expects Keppel's share price to be
impacted due to the negative perception of such news, it
recommended investors to buy on weakness, keeping its target
share price of S$13.00.
($1 = 1.2473 Singapore dollars)
1037 (0237 GMT)