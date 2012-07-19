Maybank Kim Eng raised its target price for property
developer Keppel Land Ltd to S$4.04 from S$3.65 and
kept its 'buy' rating, on signs its sales in China are
improving.
By 0158 GMT, shares of Keppel were 1.5 percent higher at
S$3.44, and have surged 55 percent so far this year,
outperforming the FT ST Financial Index's 25.4
percent gains.
Keppel reported an 87.5 percent jump in its second quarter
earnings to S$94.7 million, lifted by its high-end residential
project in Singapore and K-REIT Asia, a real estate
investment trust that it sponsors.
Keppel's actual residential pre-sales improved in the second
quarter, especially in China where it sold 491 units, up from
187 units in the previous three months, Maybank said.
"With buyers' interest seemingly picking up in China, we
think that Keppel Land will benefit and continue to roll out
more units from its mass market projects, such as The Botanica
in Chengdu and Tianjin Eco-city," Maybank said.
It added that Keppel's low net gearing of 0.2 times will
allow it to remain nimble while seeking out acquisition
opportunities.
9:45 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DMG ups target price for OCBC
DMG & Partners raised its target price for Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp to S$8.54 from S$8.30 and kept its
'neutral' rating, citing gains from the sale of its stake in
Fraser and Neave (F&N) and potential special
dividends.
Shares of OCBC were up 1 percent at S$9.39, and have gained
nearly 20 percent since the start of the year, compared to the
Straits Times Index's 14.5 percent rise.
OCBC said it and its insurance unit Great Eastern Holdings
will make a total post-tax gain of S$1.15 billion from
the stake sale in F&N to Thai Beverage and other
companies linked to a Thai billionaire.
DMG said OCBC may pay out special dividends, but the amount
will not be significant as OCBC would want to retain capital to
expand its core financial business.
The brokerage estimates that OCBC's potential special
dividend could be up to 26 Singapore cents, but believes the
bank will pay out less than that.
