Shares in telecommunications firm M1 Ltd gained nearly
3 percent in a weaker broader market, helping kick off
Singapore's results season with an inspiring quarterly
performance.
M1's net profit rose about 11 percent to S$39.2 million ($31
million) in the second quarter ended June 30 and the company
said it expects moderate growth in net profit for the full year.
Analysts highlighted a strong business performance. "The
surging take-up of tiered data plans is starting to show, with
service revenue growth soaring to a 10-year high of 8 percent
year-on-year while EBITDA margin is fairly resilient," brokerage
CIMB said in a report.
Trading volume in M1, the smallest of Singapore's three
telecommunications operators, rose to 1.3 million shares versus
full-day average volume of about 765,000 shares over the past
five days.
"It remains our top Singapore telco pick and one of our
preferred telcos in the region. M1's strong earnings growth is a
re-rating catalyst for the stock," CIMB said.
The benchmark Straits Times Index shed 0.2 percent
to 3,218.5, weighed by a decline in Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd and Keppel Corp Ltd. The broader FT ST
All Share index also eased 0.2 percent.