CIMB Research downgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust
, which owns factories and other industrial assets, to
'neutral' from 'outperform', citing limited upside and lower
distribution per unit estimates, but raised its target price as
it applied a lower discount rate.
The brokerage raised its target price on the stock to S$1.31
from S$1.24.
By 0210 GMT, units of Mapletree Industrial were up 0.8
percent at S$1.245. They have risen 16 percent so far this year,
compared with the FT ST Real Estate Investment Trust's
21 percent rise.
Mapletree Industrial said its distribution per unit for
April-June rose 14 percent to 2.26 Singapore cents, in line with
CIMB's estimates.
Mapletree's current valuation at 1.2 times price-to-book
value has priced in growth potential as organic growth is
expected to moderate, with more resistance to rental increases
likely in the current climate, CIMB said.
Higher asset leverage could also limit inorganic growth
through debt-funding, the brokerage added.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)