Shares of Singapore-listed Medtecs International Corp Ltd surged as much as 10.2 percent on expectations of higher sales of face masks in the city-state, which is grappling with its worst air pollution in 16 years, traders said.

The medical products maker's shares rose as high as S$0.065 with 1.8 million shares traded, 1.6 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent, while the FT ST Small Caps Index was up 0.5 percent.

"People might be betting on more demand for masks, but it's likely to be short-term because once the haze clears it might drop," said a trader.

Singapore's pollutant standards index (PSI) hit 172 at 0300 pm local time (0700 GMT), the highest since 1997. A PSI level of 101-200 indicates "unhealthy" air quality.

The city-state has urged Indonesia to provide data on company names and concession maps to enable it to act against plantation firms that allow slash-and-burn farming.

Medtecs, which has a market value of around $20 million, reported a net profit of $1.3 million for the full year ended December 2012.