CIMB Research raised its target price for Midas Holdings Ltd
, which supplies components for railway projects, to
S$0.63 from S$0.41 and kept its 'outperform' rating, citing
expectations of more high-speed rail contract wins.
At 0126 GMT, Midas shares were up 1.2 percent at S$0.425.
They have gained 28.8 percent since the start of the year,
outperforming the FTSE ST China Index's 0.5 percent
rise.
CSR Corp Ltd, China's state-owned locomotive manufacturer,
expects to see high-speed contracts by the end of this year or
the first quarter of 2013, which will benefit Midas, CIMB said.
Midas also has a strong balance sheet, relying on short-term
loans and receivable securitisation to fund its working capital,
the brokerage said.
Although Midas will be entering a capital-intensive phase
when it starts construction of a new production facility, CIMB
said its balance sheet offers some buffer in any prolonged order
drought or liquidity shortage.
