OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on Midas
Holdings Ltd, which supplies components for railway
projects, to S$0.51 from S$0.435 and kept its 'buy' rating,
citing brighter outlook for China's railway sector.
At 0144 GMT, shares of Midas were up 2.4 percent at S$0.425.
They have jumped 28.8 percent since the start of the year,
compared with the FTSE ST China Index's 0.4 percent
rise.
According to China's Ministry of Railways, the country's
total railway fixed asset investments for September surged 92.7
percent from a year ago to 72.7 billion yuan, OCBC said,
indicating progressive recovery in its railway sector, which
will benefit Midas.
Midas is likely to see re-rating catalysts when China
resumes tendering of new high-speed passenger train car
contracts in the near term, OCBC said.
"We believe that China's easing economic growth has provided
strong impetus for the Chinese government to speed up its
stimulus programmes on infrastructure spending, thus enhancing
the outlook and prospects of the railway sector," said OCBC.
9:33 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UOB upgrades Keppel REIT to 'buy'
UOB Kay Hian upgraded Keppel REIT, previously
known as K-REIT Asia, to 'buy' and raised its target price to
S$1.36 from S$1.26, on expectations of improving office rentals.
Units of Keppel REIT, which owns office buildings, were up
2.5 percent at S$1.22. They have jumped 47.3 percent since the
start of the year, compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate
Industrial Trust's 34 percent gain.
Keppel REIT said its third-quarter distribution per unit was
1.96 Singapore cents, in line with UOB's expectations and up
84.5 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher rents and
property income.
"We anticipate office rentals to bottom out in the next 2-3
quarters, with K-REIT expected to remain resilient due to its
near-full occupancies, long weighted leases and its highest
exposure to Grade-A office assets in Singapore," UOB said in a
report.
The rate of decline for office rentals in Singapore is
slowing, and UOB expects Keppel REIT to start seeing positive
rental reversions, while acquisitions in Australia will also
contribute to further growth.
