Singapore shares rose to their highest in more than a month,
led by commodities firms, as investors bought shares that could
benefit from the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to inject more
money into the system.
The Straits Times Index gained as much as 1.5
percent to 3,074.86 points, the highest since Aug. 17. The MSCI
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added
2.9 percent.
Wilmar International Ltd shares jumped to the
highest in more than two weeks after the palm oil firm launched
its first-ever share buyback, and as the stock rode the
commodity rally.
Wilmar shares gained as much as 6.7 percent to S$3.20 on
Friday, the highest since Aug. 29. Around 35 million shares were
traded -- three times the average full-day volume over the past
30 days.
Other commodities stocks also rallied. Noble Group Ltd
and Olam International Ltd each advanced
more than 5 percent, while Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
gained 3 percent.
The Singapore-listed shares of IHH Healthcare Bhd
jumped more than 4 percent after the world's second-biggest
listed healthcare provider by market value replaced container
shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines as a constituent of
the STI. IHH is also listed in Kuala Lumpur.
STI constituents account for about 60 percent of stock
market turnover and 65 percent of full market capitalisation,
according to stock exchange data.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Wilmar shares jump on share buyback,
commodity rally
Shares of Wilmar International Ltd jumped to the
highest in more than two weeks after the palm oil firm launched
its first-ever share buyback and the U.S. Federal Reserve
stimulus sparked a rally in commodities stocks.
Wilmar said on Thursday it had repurchased 7.4 million
shares from the open market, representing 0.115 percent of
outstanding shares, at S$3.00 each.
"The buyback is because Wilmar is good value at these
prices. It also reflects the confidence that the Wilmar board
has in the long term fundamentals and growth prospects of the
group," Wilmar's spokeswoman said in an email.
Wilmar shares gained as much as 6.7 percent to S$3.20 on
Friday, the highest since Aug. 29. More than 34 million shares
were traded, triple the average full-day volume over the past 30
days.
But Wilmar was still the worst performing stock on the
Straits Times Index so far this year, down about 36
percent, partly due to concerns about weak crush margins in
China.
"We believe Wilmar's equity value will improve as battered
margins in Chinese oilseeds processing slowly recover post two
quarters of weakness," Citigroup, which has a 'buy' rating and
S$4.08 target price on Wilmar, said in a report.
Citi said in the longer term, it believes that Wilmar's
scale as the leader in oilseeds processing and in consumer packs
remains "best-in-class" and the company is likely to benefit
from China's growing deficit in soybeans.
10:25 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Ezion target to
S$1.53
OCBC Investment Research raised its target on offshore
services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd, which is now a S$1
billion ($812.7 million) company, to S$1.53 from S$1.20 and
maintained its 'buy' rating.
Ezion shares were up 0.8 percent at S$1.27. The stock has
surged 92 percent so far this year versus the 29 percent gain in
the FTSE Oil and Gas Index.
If Ezion succeeds in issuing perpetual securities, it will
be the first offshore and marine company to issue such
securities and this projects the strong confidence that the
management has in the growth of firm, OCBC said.
Ezra Holdings Ltd's proposed listing of its
engineering and fabrication unit, TRIYARDS Holdings Pte Ltd, on
the Singapore Exchange may have helped sentiment recently due to
the increased awareness of the self-elevating unit, OCBC said.
TRIYARDS and Ezion are involved in building or chartering
self-elevating units, commonly known as liftboats. But OCBC
warned of a near-term pullback due to the recent run-up in
Ezion's share price.
