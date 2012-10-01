Singapore shares fell, largely in line with regional
markets, after the latest survey of factory managers showed
China's economy is seeing a seventh straight quarter of slowing
growth.
The Straits Times Index and the MSCI index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was each down
0.4 percent.
One of the biggest decliners on the Singapore bourse was
Wilmar International Ltd, which eased as much as 2.2
percent to S$3.18.
Before the fall on Monday, the stock had gained nearly 2
percent after the palm oil giant announced a joint venture with
United States cereal maker Kellogg Co to expand into China's
breakfast and snack market.
OCBC Investment Research said while the joint venture allows
Wilmar to monetise its extensive distribution channels in China
and diversify downstream, the benefits are not likely to be seen
immediately.
OCBC maintained its 'hold' rating and S$3.06 target price on
Wilmar.
Shares of AusGroup Ltd, which provides
construction services to the mining as well as oil and gas
industries, extended their gains after the company said last
week it was looking to list its operations on the Australian
Securities Exchange.
AusGroup shares gained as much as 5 percent on volume of
nearly 36 million shares. It was the top traded stock by volume
and the third-highest by value in the Singapore market.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB raises target on United Engineers
Engineers
CIMB Research raised its target price on United Engineers
Ltd to S$3.14 from S$2.78 and maintained its
'outperform' rating to factor in the company's hospitality
assets and business park values.
United shares were down 0.4 percent at S$2.48 on Monday. The
stock has increased 32 percent so far this year versus the 25
percent gain in the FT ST Small Cap Index.
CIMB said United's portfolio of investment assets has grown
to S$1.7 billion ($1.4 billion). It added that it sees potential
for redevelopment of the company's building in Singapore, UE
Square, and does not rule out asset divestments.
United's balance sheet is likely to strengthen in 2014 - a
good time for large developments or acquisitions - and the firm
may give a potential dividend surprise, CIMB said. Its target
price was pegged to a 35 percent discount to revised net asset
value, it added.
However, CIMB flagged a weak 2012 fiscal year due to a
change in accounting treatment, with United's earnings backed
purely by investment properties and construction segment.
