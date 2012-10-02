Singapore shares rose after a surprising expansion in factory activity in the United States, with traders buying small and mid-cap stocks such as Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd and firms with exposure to Myanmar.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.5 percent at 3,072.96 points, while the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent.

Tiger shares rose more than 3 percent after the budget carrier signed a partnership agreement with the low-cost unit of Singapore Airlines Ltd to offer joint itineraries from Oct. 2.

More than 7.6 million Tiger shares were traded, 2.7 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. SIA shares were up 0.6 percent at S$10.77.

Shares of communication system firm Ntegrator International Ltd, which earlier this year won a contract from the Myanmar government, jumped as much as 8.5 percent. Nearly 81 million shares changed hands, making it the top traded stock by volume in the Singapore market.

Shares of property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd and oil and gas firm Interra Resources Ltd each gained more than 3 percent. UPP Holdings Ltd, which plans to enter the quarry and engineering business in Myanmar, added over 2 percent.

12:02 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UOB raises target on Super Group to S$3.00

UOB Kay Hian raised its target price on Super Group Ltd to S$3.00 from S$2.55 and maintained its 'buy' rating, citing the company's good execution track record and upside potential from rebranding efforts.

Super manufactures, packages and distributes instant cereal flakes, beverages, coffee powder and other convenience food products. Its shares were up 2.7 percent at S$2.30 on Tuesday and have surged 75 percent so far this year.

UOB said a successful rebranding exercise could allow Super to gradually raise product prices, which are currently 8-10 percent below the levels of peers such as Nestle. This is critical amid volatile raw material prices, UOB noted.

The brokerage said it also sees promising growth prospects for consumer branded goods in key markets such as Thailand and Myanmar, which could deliver top-line growth of more than 10 percent per annum.

11:38 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore Q3 home prices rise on mass-market growth

Singapore's private home prices in the third quarter rose 0.5 percent from the previous quarter, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed, making it the highest rate of increase so far this year.

"Slower price increases in the high-end market were offset by stronger mass-market price growth," said CIMB in a report.

Property developers listed in Singapore have surged nearly 35 percent so far this year, compared to the benchmark Straits Times Index's 15.9 percent gain.

According to URA, prices in the rest of the central region rose 0.7 percent, while home prices outside it rose 1.0 percent.

The rate of increase is likely to continue into the fourth quarter and next year, helped by a prolonged low interest rate environment and low unemployment rate in Singapore, Knight Frank said.

"We expect good leasing prospects for residential properties arising from the influx of more foreigners from the troubled Western economy coming to Singapore for job opportunities," Knight Frank said.

It does not expect the government to introduce new measures to cool the property market in the immediate future, as economic conditions remain weak.

However, CIMB advised investors to watch out for the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest round of quantitative easing on Singapore property prices, and remains 'neutral' on the sector due to supply pressures and rising vacancy rates.

11:20 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Tiger rises on partnership with SIA's Scoot

Shares of Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd rose more than 3 percent after the budget carrier signed a partnership agreement with the low-cost unit of Singapore Airlines Ltd to offer joint itineraries from Oct. 2.

Tiger shares rose as high as S$0.785, the strongest level since March 20. More than 7.2 million Tiger shares were traded, 2.6 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. SIA shares were up 0.5 percent at S$10.76.

Some analysts had called Tiger a turnaround play, citing the carrier's improving operations after some of its flights were grounded in Australia due to safety issues.

"We view the news positively as this will increase traffic flow to Tiger Airways," said DMG & Partners Securities, which has a 'neutral' rating and S$0.76 target price on the stock.

"However, we believe that any earnings impact will be minimal at this point in time as the slight boost to load factor is offset by our lower yield assumptions in the light of the highly competitive landscape Down Under," the broker said.

The initial phase of the partnership will see each carrier marketing joint itineraries between Phuket, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur - destinations served by Tiger - as well as Sydney and Gold Coast, served by SIA's budget unit Scoot.

Customers may purchase a single itinerary for travel from Australia, via Singapore, to Tiger's destinations.

11:09 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC ups Frasers Centrepoint target price

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on Frasers Centrepoint Trust to S$1.97 from S$1.89 and kept its 'buy' rating, on expectations of better portfolio occupancy and higher rents.

At 0253 GMT, Frasers Centrepoint units were up 0.28 percent at S$1.82. They have gained 26.4 percent so far this year, compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate Investment Trust's 30.6 percent rise.

Frasers Centrepoint said on Friday it had raised its stake in Hektar REIT to 31.17 percent from 31.06 percent, which OCBC said will give it greater opportunity to participate in the growing retail market in Malaysia. Hektar is planning acquisitions of two retail mall properties for 181 million ringgit.

"While the acquisitions are not expected to have any immediate material effect on FCT's distributable income, we expect Frasers Centrepoint to benefit from Hektar REIT's repositioning and upgrading plans," OCBC said in a report.

The brokerage also said it likes Fraser Centrepoint for its pure suburban exposure and strong financial position.

