Singapore's key index slipped by midday, weighed by losses
in commodity shares and as poor economic data from the
city-state and China added to concerns of a worse-than-expected
slowdown in the economy.
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd was the biggest loser on
the Straits Times Index, falling 3.8 percent to S$0.63
after Malaysian palm oil futures plunged to their lowest in more
than three years on Tuesday.
Commodity trader Noble Group also dropped 2.3
percent to S$1.29 and Olam lost 1.5 percent at S$2.01,
as data showed China's economy is likely to head for a seventh
straight quarter of slowdown.
China's official purchasing managers' index for the services
sector fell to 53.7 in September from 56.3 in August as growth
in the country's manufacturing industry stabilised at a slower
pace. Singapore's PMI also shrank for the third straight month
as new orders fell further.
Offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd rose
as much as 1.9 percent to S$1.62 after it said it had won a
contract to design and construction of a cable laying vessel
worth 450 million Norwegian crowns ($79.03 million).
1250 (0450 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by G. Ram
Mohan; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:52 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS upgrades Singapore Exchange
to 'hold'
DBS Vickers upgraded Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
to 'hold' from 'fully valued' and raised its target price to
S$7.25 from S$5.40, citing a gradual pick-up in the bourse's
volumes and values.
SGX shares were down 0.3 percent at S$6.96 on Wednesday. The
stock has advanced 13.5 percent so far this year versus the 16
percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index.
DBS increased its securities average daily trading volumes
estimate to 1.68 billion from 1.57 billion, and average daily
trading values forecast to S$1.43 billion ($1.16 billion) from
S$1.34 billion.
"Current valuations are not enticingly attractive but we
believe downside should be limited and supported by decent
dividend yields of 4-5 percent," DBS said. It raised its
2013-2014 fiscal year earnings estimates by 4 percent each.
SGX is slated to report its earnings for the first quarter
of 2013 fiscal year on October 18. DBS expects SGX to report net
profit of S$78 million on the back of S$172 million revenues and
S$74 million expenses for the quarter.
1147 (0347 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; Editing by G.
Ram Mohan; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:50 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Japan, China dispute to hurt
SATS profits - UOB
Airline services company SATS Ltd will be hurt by
flight cancellations on China-Japan routes, which the market has
not factored in yet, UOB Kay Hian said, and lowered its target
price on the stock to S$2.40 from S$2.42.
At 0237 GMT, SATS shares were down 1.4 percent at S$2.73.
They have gained nearly 27 percent since the start of the year,
compared with the 23 percent gain in the FTSE ST Industrials
Index.
SATS' 51 percent-owned Tokyo Flight Kitchen (TFK) derives 60
percent of its revenue from Japan Airlines, which has suspended
some of its flights between Japan and China due to an ongoing
territorial dispute, UOB said. It maintained its 'sell' rating
on SATS stock.
The brokerage has cut its growth assumptions for TFK and
reduced its 2013 net profit forecast by 4 percent to S$164.4
million.
1039 (0239 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by G. Ram
MOhan; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:09 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank starts Yeo Hiap Seng at
'buy'
Maybank Kim Eng initiated coverage of Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd
with a 'buy' rating and a target price of S$2.25, on
expectations of improving profitability and its exposure to the
attractive food and beverage sector.
By 0201 GMT, Yeo Hiap Seng shares were unchanged at S$1.96,
but have surged nearly 69 percent since the start of the year.
After restructuring, property developer Far East
Organisation will emerge as a major shareholder of Yeo Hiap
Seng, with a 66 percent stake in the company, Maybank said,
adding that Yeo Hiap Seng is also planning to privatise its 61
percent owned unit Yeo Hiap Seng (Malaysia) Berhad,
which will give it a larger share of profit from Malaysia.
Maybank said higher expected margins for Yeo Hiap Seng will
also drive future profit growth, and its huge landbank,
especially in Malaysia where it owns over 2 million square
metres of land, is worth at least S$250 million.
Yeo Hiap Seng also has an agreement with PepsiCo Inc
, giving it the right of first refusal to buy the
company, who is its distributor and manufacturer in Singapore,
Maybank said.
1003 (0203 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)(Editing by G. Ram Mohan)
************************************************************
9:39 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Golden Agri falls on tumbling
palm oil futures
Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources dropped as
much as 3.8 percent after Malaysian palm oil futures plunged to
their lowest in more than three years on Tuesday.
By 0117 GMT, shares of palm oil firm Golden Agri were down
2.3 percent at S$0.64 with 42.3 million shares traded, making it
the most actively traded stock.
Smaller rival Indofood Agri Resources Ltd also
lost 3.4 percent at S$1.30, with 2.8 million shares traded,
equivalent to its full-day average volume over the last five
sessions.
Malaysian palm oil futures dived to their lowest in more
than three years on Tuesday, hurt by slowing demand from Asia
and a drop in the edible oil's appeal as a substitute for soy
oil, with the U.S. soybean harvest progressing at a record pace.
CIMB Research said recent export figures and its channel
checks on last month's crude palm oil (CPO) harvest suggest that
stocks could have risen to a higher-than-expected 2.5-2.6
million tonnes as of the end of September.
"We believe there is sufficient storage capacity but the
concern is that buyers may defer purchases," said CIMB. However,
it expects CPO price to rebound by the end of the year due to
its attractive pricing relative to soybean oil, and has a
'trading buy' rating on the sector.
Its top picks are Sime Darby Bhd, Indofood Agri
and Astra Agro Lestari.
0925 (0125 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com); Editing by Jijo Jacob)
($1 = 1.2293 Singapore dollars)