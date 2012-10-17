Singapore shares were higher, with container shipping
company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) and commodities
firm Olam International Ltd among the biggest gainers.
The Straits Times Index rose 0.3 percent to
3,056.27, while MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.8 percent.
NOL shares rose as much as 3 percent with more than 24
million shares changed hands, triple the average volume over the
past 30 days, on hopes other carriers will follow industry
leader A.P. Moller-Maersk in cutting more capacity
to stem falling rates.
Olam shares gained as much as 3.6 percent on volume of 14.4
million shares, 1.2 times the average full-day volume over the
past 30 days. Olam said it had priced its planned issue of S$400
million fixed rate notes due 2022 at 6 percent per annum.
Proceeds will be used for various purposes including
financing capital expenditure and potential acquisition
opportunities, the company said.
Shares of YHM Group Ltd surged 75 percent,
extending gains after it said "it is in discussions with a party
in relation to a possible transaction involving the shares in
the company".
More than 209 million shares were traded, making it the most
active stock in the Singapore market on Wednesday.
10:44 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS raises target on STX OSV to
S$2.10
DBS Vickers increased its target on offshore vessel builder
STX OSV Holdings to S$2.10 from S$2.00 and maintained
its 'buy' rating, after raising its 2012 fiscal year order win
forecast by 10 percent to 11 billion Norwegian krones ($1.9
billion).
STX OSV shares were up 0.6 percent at S$1.595 on Wednesday.
The stock has increased 37.5 percent so far this year versus the
29 percent gain in the FT ST Midcap Index.
"We like STX OSV for its undemanding valuation, its market
leading position as a builder/designer of large complex and
highly customised OSVs (offshore support vessels), and its
strong execution track record," DBS said.
STX OSV is well positioned to capitalise on the tight
capacity in Brazil, supporting growth in its order intake for
2013 and 2014 fiscal years, DBS said, adding that it believes
the downside is limited on the possible stake sale by STX OSV's
parent company.
South Korea's STX Corp chose Italian ship
builder Fincantieri SpA as the preferred bidder for its
controlling stake in STX OSV, a spokesman for STX said in
August.
