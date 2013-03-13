Singapore shares fell, weighed by Keppel Corp Ltd
after the world's largest oil rig builder said its $1.2-billion
deal to construct offshore drilling rigs for Ukraine's state
energy firm Naftogaz had fallen through.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.6 percent at
3,282.42 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan dipped 0.5 percent.
Shares of Keppel Corp Ltd fell as much as 2.2
percent to a one-week low of S$11.60. It was among the top
traded stocks by both value and volume in the Singapore market
on Wednesday.
OCBC Investment Research said there may be a negative
knee-jerk reaction to this news, but maintained its 'buy' rating
with a S$12.68 target price.
Shares of Midas Holdings Ltd rose as much as 4
percent to S$0.52, the highest since March 1. The jump came
after the company said it has won five contracts to supply
components for train projects in China, totaling 109.6 million
yuan ($17.63 million).
DBS Vickers raised its target price on Midas to S$0.60 from
S$0.50 in anticipation of order wins from the metro and export
segments in the coming months, while high speed train orders
will be another catalyst.
($1 = 6.2162 Chinese yuan)
Shares of Keppel Corp Ltd fell to their lowest in
a week after the world's largest builder of offshore oil rigs
lost a deal worth $1.2 billion, but at least two analysts kept
their top ratings citing strong order pipeline.
Keppel shares fell as much as 2.2 percent to S$11.60. It was
the second most actively traded stocks by value, with more than
2.1 million shares traded in the first 90 minutes, more than
half the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. The
benchmark Straits Times Index edged down 0.3 percent.
Keppel said the contract with Ukraine's state energy firm,
Naftogaz to build two semi-submersible drilling rigs will not be
effective as certain conditions were not met.
"We are not surprised as Keppel has hinted that it might not
pursue the contract if certain conditions were not met," CIMB
analyst Lim Siew Khee said. CIMB maintained its 'outperform'
call, estimating a target of S$5.5 billion ($4.41 billion) to be
met from a diversification of orders this year.
While DBS Vickers expects Keppel's share price to be
impacted due to the negative perception of such news, it
recommended investors to buy on weakness, keeping its target
share price of S$13.00.
($1 = 1.2473 Singapore dollars)
