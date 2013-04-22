Singapore shares were steady but Fraser and Neave Ltd
fell to the lowest in six months as the property and
drinks conglomerate resumed trading on Monday after a two-month
trading halt.
The Straits Times Index was flat and the MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.2 percent.
F&N shares shed as much as 5.5 percent to S$8.88, the lowest
level since last October. Thai Beverage PLC (Thai Bev)
, which holds about 30 percent of F&N stock, rose 4.4
percent to S$0.59, making it one of the top performing stocks in
the Singapore market.
F&N said on Friday that it has until July 19 to restore its
public float.
"Without an offer from TCC or Thai Bev which intend to keep
F&N listed, F&N's share price will fall when trading resumes on
Monday," CIMB Research said.
However, the decline in F&N's share price will only have an
impact of 1 to 4 Singapore cents on Thai Bev's sum-of-the-parts
valuation, the brokerage said, adding that this was not a "big
negative".
