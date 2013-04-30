Singapore shares rose to their highest in more than five years
on Tuesday, tracking U.S. stock market which closed at a record
high in the previous session.
The Straits Times Index rose 0.6 percent to
3,382.93, the highest since January 2008.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 1 percent, after the S&P 500 index
closed at an all-time high on Monday.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's
second-largest lender, traded flat at S$10.92, retreating from a
record high of S$11.07 last week. It reported a 16 percent fall
in first-quarter profit earlier in the day.
Other banking shares rose to their highest since 2008.
Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd matched Monday's
five-year high of S$21.39, and DBS Group Holdings Ltd
rose to the highest since mid-2008.
"Banking shares are doing well, helped by expectation that
the Cyprus crisis may push some money to migrate from Europe to
Singapore," said a trader, who declined to be named.
Shares of Starhub Ltd hit a record high of S$4.76
and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd extended gains
for the second straight session.
Shares of Aussino Group Ltd jumped 7 percent to
S$0.107, recovering from a 40 percent slump in the previous
session after the Singapore Exchange rejected its application
for a S$70 million reverse takeover deal with a company linked
to a Myanmar tycoon who is on the U.S. sanction list.