SINGAPORE May 2 Singapore shares touched a
five-year high on Thursday, with DBS Group Holdings
rising over 4 percent, its biggest daily gain in more than three
years after posting a record profit for the first quarter.
The Straits Times Index gained 0.9 percent to
3,401.00, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.3 percent.
Shares of DBS, Singapore's biggest lender, jumped nearly 5
percent to S$17.59, the highest since May 2008. It was trading
at S$17.51 at 0435 GMT, on course for its biggest daily climb
since April 2010.
DBS reported a record quarterly profit of S$950 million
($770.32 million), up 2 percent from a year earlier, boosted by
annuity businesses and stronger capital market activities.
"DBS remains an Outperform and our high-conviction top pick
in Singapore banking," said CIMB Research.
Shares of Genting Singapore Plc rose 4.23 percent
to S$1.64, matching a peak in February, after casino operator
Las Vegas Sands Corp posted better-than-expected
first-quarter earnings on good results in Macau and Singapore.
Genting Singapore is due to report its quarterly earnings
after market close.